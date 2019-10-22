Dry eye is a common condition, but one which people may not be familiar with, according to Dr. Gregory Brophey of Northwestern Ophthalmology. With this condition, the eyes cannot create their own lubrication. The eyes need to be constantly bathed in tears, and blinking distributes those tears over the surface of the eyes.
Dr. Brophey said that he often sees patients who seek help for eye redness, burning or tearing, and they are not aware that the issue is actually dry eyes, which can cause those symptoms, along with pain and light sensitivity as well. The common causes of dry eye are aging, excessive use of computers, exposure to air conditioning, exposure to smoke, and some medications, said Dr. Brophey.
The good news is that there are some easily accessible ways to treat the condition. Over-the-counter artificial tears are available in grocery stores and pharmacies. Dr. Brophey recommends buying name-brand artificial tears in small droplet bottles, noting that there are less preservative agents in the smaller bottles, which is better for your eyes in the long run. He also suggests looking for a product that says “for dry eye relief” rather than a product that is aiming to relieve itchiness or redness.
Artificial tears can be in liquid form, or in a slightly thicker, liqui-gel form. For patients with mild dry eye symptoms, the liquid may work well, whereas patients who need a more long-lasting effect may benefit from using the liqui-gel. There are also some prescription medications which help to decrease the inflammatory component of dry eye and can help increase tear production.
Dry eye sufferers can also use a warm compress to relieve symptoms. Simply wet a warm washcloth, wring it out, and hold it over the closed eye for a couple of minutes every night. Dr. Borphey said that the compress opens up the oil glands in the lid, which can help.
Dr. Brophey also said that modifying your environment can be beneficial. Consider moving away from air conditioners, getting an air purifier, or working with your Primary Care Provider to find out if any medications you are taking result in dry eyes as a side effect. If the condition persists, you can make an appointment with your eye doctor, as there are also prescription and surgical treatments that may be appropriate.