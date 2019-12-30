Yes! Thanks to the willingness of wonderful community partners and the creative minds of the RiseVT staff, a fantastic array of free Show Up events have been planned for January, February, and March. Show Ups are as simple as they sound: you just show up and enjoy. They are fun and accessible for all ability levels and free to all participants. RiseVT organizes these outings as a way to highlight healthy community resources that are part of what makes it so enjoyable to live here in northwestern Vermont. Here is a quick overview of the eleven Show Ups happening over the next three months.
On Thursday, January 9, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, Steve Desrosiers and the Maple Squares will host a free square dancing event at St. Albans City Hall. Come and enjoy! On Saturday, January 18, from 8am to 10am, Ken Copenhaver and Julie Filiberti will host a birding walk on the Old Railroad Passage Trail at the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. You will be amazed at the variety of birds encountered. Also on January 18, from 2pm to 4pm, Sarah Auer of the St. Albans Recreation Department will host a free yogurt making class on the second floor of the Barlow Street Community Center in St. Albans (pre-registration required). That promises to be delicious and healthy fun! On Wednesday, January 22, from Noon to 1pm, “Bird Diva” Bridget Butler will host a mid-day “urban wilds walk” in Taylor Park in downtown St. Albans. We are so fortunate to have such a beautiful natural spot right in the heart of our city.
On Saturday, February 8, from 10am to Noon, Kurt Valenta of Exordium Adventures will host an outing in the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. This will be a great chance to learn and explore! On Saturday, February 15, from 8am to 10am, Ken and Julie will host another birding walk in the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, this time on the Maquam and Black Creek Trails. That is a wonderful spot for a walk. On Sunday, February 16, from 1pm to 3pm, Steve Wadsworth and Sarah Downes will host a mid-winter snowshoe in the Enosburg Town Forest. This is a beautiful natural spot and if you need snowshoes, remember, local libraries have them for free loan (thanks to a RiseVT mini-grant a few years ago)!
O Saturday, March 7, from 10am to Noon, Kurt will host an exploration of the Sheldon Community Forest. Participants will take to the trails to search for plants, birds, and wildlife beginning to emerge from winter. On Monday, March 9, from 6pm to 8pm, the St. Albans Recreation Department will host a Full Moon Hike at Hard’ack Hill (pre-registration required). This is a great way to experience the beauty of Hard’ack in an unusual way. On Saturday, March 21, from 8am to 10am, Ken and Julie will host a birding walk on the Jeep Trail in the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. There is so much to see and enjoy in the Refuge! On Wednesday, March 25, from Noon to 1pm, Bridget will host an “urban wilds walk” in the Woodbridge Town Square of Enosburg Falls. This is another wonderful natural outdoor space in the heart of a vibrant community.
For more information on each of these Show Ups, please visit the events section of facebook.com/RiseVT or email RiseVT at info@risevt.org and watch for more information online and in the local media.
Please mark your calendars and join us! And try something new – never been birding or snowshoeing or square dancing? Stretch yourself a little bit and give it a try! These Show Ups are the perfect free and friendly opportunities to really enjoy where we live.
-- Jill Berry Bowen, RN, NMC’s Chief Executive Officer