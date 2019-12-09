It’s no secret that the holidays can sabotage our efforts to stay healthy with all the encouragement to “eat, drink and be merry”. The staff of RiseVT are no strangers to the pitfalls that can get in the way of our best efforts. Here, we share with you some tips and tricks that we keep front of mind while navigating this special time of year, in the hopes they will help you on your journey to stay healthy over the holidays as well:
“Drink extra water. Dry heat is on indoors and you are breathing heavy in the cold weather outside, all of which dry you out. You will be less likely to overindulge in beverages or snacks if you are well-hydrated or reach for that first. Drink at least one glass of water (in a fancy glass) between festive holiday drinks- you will still be part of the crowd with a drink in hand, but it'll have way fewer calories.
Also, still enjoy some sweets; total denial will only make the cravings that much stronger. Allowing yourself a smaller indulgence might satisfy the cravings and allow you to focus on the things you really want. Denying yourself could make you only think of that.”
-Moretti
“My favorite activity to stay healthy during the holidays is to get a family walk in on the holiday morning. We love traditions where we all go for a walk in the woods together and we're always more relaxed and energized when we return - not so cooped up. Also, when I travel to visit family, I always bring my running gear and try to get at least one run in while I'm gone. Actually, while we're staying with relatives, it's often an opportunity to run with my spouse because grandparents love time alone with grandkids.”
-Amy
“I try to fill my plate with half of fruits and/or vegetables at every meal to ensure that I am filling up mostly on healthy foods. I also make exercise a priority. It is easy to skip on busy days, especially when it is dark and cold. If I don’t have time for a full workout, even getting a 20- minute walk in can help keep the stress at bay.”
-Jessica
“Stay hydrated, even in the cooler winter months. Choose water rather than alcohol, soda, or juice. Also, begin new healthy holiday traditions. Go for a walk after a holiday dinner or plan a hike at Hard'ack or the Wildlife Refuge.”
-Betsy
“Continue to be mindful this time of year and pay attention to what you need to stay healthy and stress free. Remember you are the most important person and taking care of yourself is the most important thing for you to be able to give to others.”
-Denise
“Sleep is an important priority for me year-round but especially during the holidays, when stress levels are high and tolerance (physical and mental) is low. Getting enough sleep means prioritizing which traditions are important enough to make the cut, which is a bonus. Keep screen time to a minimum before bedtime and maybe treat yourself to a self-foot massage followed by a spritz of lavender linen spray on the covers before you hop in. Mmmmm…”
-Faith
“First, stay committed to your health and wellness by planning ahead for every aspect of what’s to come. We know the holidays come each year and that is not an excuse to change our behaviors we have worked so hard on acquiring. Second, stay hydrated - many folks carry a water bottle with them but make sure it is always with you or within reach. It seems simple but even if it’s in another room or your car it can easily be forgotten about. Lastly, the holidays are a great time to exercise moderation when it comes to our meals but it’s just that...moderate. Ensure that even though you may be eating something out of the norm that you don’t need to overdo it.”
-Brian