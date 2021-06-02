POTSDAM, N.Y. — Here are Franklin County students who've been named to the Dean's List and Presidential Scholars at Clarkson University:
Dean's List
Dean's List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
Zachary Michael Conger of Saint Albans, a sophomore majoring in software engineering.
Nick Fitzgerald of Saint Albans, a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Sammi Freeman of Swanton, a junior majoring in environmental science and policy.
Kyle D Louko of Fairfax, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
James Michael Lowe of Saint Albans, a junior majoring in chemical engineering.
Tyler M Sears of Saint Albans, a junior majoring in chemical engineering.
Madison Tabor of East Fairfield, a junior majoring in biomolecular science.
Noah Adam Vincelette of Saint Albans, a junior majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship.
Presidential Scholars
Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
Colby Bradley Brouillette of Saint Albans, a sophomore majoring in financial information and analysis.
Robert Collins of Richford, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
Griffin Knapp of Swanton, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
Dylan M Marshall of Saint Albans, a sophomore majoring in global supply chain management.
Anna Joelle Martin of Brushton, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering.
Marissa Kate Needleman of Saint Albans, a junior majoring in biology.
