ST. ALBANS – On Friday, Dec. 6, St. Albans City School was hard at work programming, creating, collaborating all around coding. It was the school’s annual Day of Code. Every year during the first week of December people all around the world celebrate an event called Hour of Code. Computers are used in so many different professions these days, Hour of Code’s purpose is to educate and raise awareness around computer programming and coding. St. Albans City School has taken Hour of Code to the next level and extends the one hour to an entire day! This year was focused around providing every grade with a unique workshop focused on coding and programming as well as “unplugged kits” that taught the concept without using any technology.
Although many bees are in hibernation right now, we had an active hive in the band room. All first graders had the opportunity to program BeeBot’s through mazes and perform unique dances. This group was led by some of our very own students. Third grader, Finn, one of the makerspace interns learned how to use BeeBots when he was in Kindergarten. This year he taught others how to use them. While he was reflecting on the experience he said, “I really liked that all of the kids were learning a lot and having fun”.
While bees were buzzing in the band room, beetles were crawling across the screens in the art room. Ms. Martinson led 7th and 8th grade students through coding their very own stickers through a program called Beetle Blocks. Students used block code to direct a beetle to draw lines. This design was then transformed into a file our school’s vinyl cutter could read. All of the students walked away with their very own unique sticker, that they used code to create! Pre-K was even learning how to get the school’s Code-A-Pillar to move by adding different directional segments to the caterpillars body.
Not only were students using “bugs” to learn programming and coding, third graders participated in a computer dissection. They were able to create their own “computer bugs” out of recycled computer parts.
This special day provides all of our students with the experience of being a computer programmer and they walk away having tried something new and creative.