FRANKLIN — Yes, Franklin has Lake Carmi — but it also has a lesser-known natural beauty boasting one of Franklin County’s best views.
You’ll never find it just driving around. No signage announces Minister Hill.
Coming into town past the Franklin General Store, take Middle Road. Expect to drive about one minute. Look for a bench under a tree on the left, across from a sloping hill.
There’s no designated parking area. Park on the roadside there.
Cross the dirt road and head up, past the bench and along the treeline, into the woods.
The trail to the top of Minister Hill isn’t maintained, and it’s rocky at the start.
But the path becomes smoother near its end.
The path ends in a clearing, ahead and just to the left. Here is the best point to take in the sights, and there’s plenty of sights to take in.
A visitor at this clearing can see all the way to Montreal on a clear day, but there’s plenty to see nearby, too.
Right now, that means foliage. Minister Hill overlooks miles upon miles of treetops in prime foliage season.
Ascending the path takes maybe 15 minutes. It’s an ideal path for dog-walking or a short, brisk hike.
And sightseeing aside, Minister Hill’s overlook also makes for an ideally quiet place to clear one’s mind and relax, away from the noise of daily living.