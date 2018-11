The following birth announcements were published in the Nov. 2, 2018 version of the Messenger.

Maxwell Rolland Clough– a boy born on Oct. 21 at Northwestern Medical Center to Joseph Clough and Betsy (Kuckuk) Clough of Fletcher.

Landon Michael Bushey- a boy born on Oct. 9 at Northwestern Medical Center to Emily Russin and Colby Bushey of Swanton. ,