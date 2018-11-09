The following birth announcements were published in the Nov. 9, 2018 edition of the Messenger.

Elise Julia Gagne– a girl born on Oct. 27 at Northwestern Medical Center to Bruce Adam Gagne and Julia Krebs Gagne of Highgate.

Samuel Aloysius Eisel– a boy born on Oct. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Janelle Shew Eisel and Adam Arthur Eisel of Georgia.

Lillian Yvette Heald– a girl born on Oct. 31 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sean Heald and Aleesha Cook of Swanton.

Haven Monique Salter– a girl born on Nov. 3 at University of Vermont Medical Center to Dana Salter and Shauna (Hill) Salter of St. Albans.