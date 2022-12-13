RICHFORD- Yvonne S. Combs, age 92, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Burlington Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Berkshire on February 20, 1930 to the late and Homer Sr. and Lillian C. (Deuso) Combs.
Yvonne grew up in Richford on Willow Street and graduated from Richford High School in 1948. After graduation she moved to Burlington where she worked at Above Par Restaurant for 15 years while taking courses at Champlain College. She then went on to work as an office manger for local businesses including, Chevron Oil, Velkor Chemical, and Engelberth. Yvonne purchased a home in Richford before retirement to spend weekends closer to her family until she was able to retire and relocate to her hometown permanently. She enjoyed canning, crafting, gardening, planting flowers, and was passionate about assisting the Beautification Committee for the Town of Richford. She was a talented cook and baker and her family looked forward to her custard pies and baked beans, along with a huge spread she would cook for Christmas Eve. Yvonne thrived being independent and will be remembered for her hard work ethic.
She is survived by two brothers, Carlton Combs his significant other Grace Martin, and Stephen Combs Sr. and his wife Candice all of Richford; nieces and nephews, Sharon Combs, Carlton “Pete” Combs Jr. and significant other Sally Tatro, Lorraine Combs and her significant other Jason Goodrich, Sally Royea and her husband Jeff, David Combs and his wife Isabella, Douglas Combs and his wife Joyce, Brenda Combs, Lisa Fusco and her husband George, Stephen Combs Jr. and his wife Amanda, and Casey Combs and her significant other Phillip Kittell; many great nieces and nephews; and a close friend, John Libbey of Richford. Besides her parents, Yvonne was predeceased by a brother, Homer Combs Jr. and his wife Nancy; and niece, Cher Combs.
A Life Celebration to include a graveside service will be held in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Richford. For those who wish in Yvonne’s memory add some beauty to the world by planting flowers or a garden.
