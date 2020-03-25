DENMARK, MAINE/FAIRFIELD, VT – Winston Douglas Perry, 76, of Denmark, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2020.
Winston was born on May 7, 1943 in Fairfield, Vt., a son of Lawrence L. and Leona May (Smith) Perry. He attended local schools and immediately enlisted in the US Air Force after high school, serving our country for four years.
Winston moved to California after completion of his military service and worked at an FDA butchery for approximately 20 years. He took a promotion and moved to Maine where he became a USDA Meat Inspector. It was in Maine that he met Jane O’Rourke, his companion of 32 years.
Winston had a love for horses, dogs, boating and a good blackberry brandy. He was quick witted, loved to laugh, extremely handy and could fix almost anything. Winston appreciated Mexican food and as master of the grill, he also savored a good steak.
Winston leaves behind and is loved by his longtime companion, Jane O’Rourke; two sisters, Paula Hemond of Richford, Vt., and Shirley Longley and husband, Roger Longley of St. Albans, Vt.; Jane’s daughters, Malissa O’Rourke Miot of Lancaster, Mass., Suzanne Clisham and her husband, Patrick Clisham of Berlin, Mass. and Jocelyn O’Rourke-Shane and her husband, Ted Shane of Naples, Maine; several nieces and nephews and Jane’s seven grandchildren, who all adored him and lovingly referred to him as, “Hey Dude” and “Grampy Winston.” He was predeceased by his parents Lawrence L. Perry and Leona May Smith Perry.
Interment will be later this spring at the Egypt Cemetery in East Fairfield, Vt. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Warm tributes, kind words, and “Winston stories” may be shared with his family and friends at www.hallfuneralhome.net