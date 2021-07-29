Winfred Reuben “Win” Decker, Jr.

FAIRFAX- Heaven gained an avid outdoorsman on Tuesday July 27, 2021. Win passed away at his home surrounded by his loving and caring family. He was born in St. Albans, VT on December 22, 1945 son of the late Winfred Reuben Decker, Sr. and Lura (Goldsmith) Decker. He grew up on the family farm in Georgia, VT.
On June 3, 1967 he married the love of his life, the twinkle in his eye and the cook of his kitchen Aleta (Mossey) Decker.
Win worked in construction and the building of homes; but spent the majority of his life in the woods and mountains of Vermont. First selling firewood then buying his own logging equipment and forming Decker & Sons Logging Inc. Win could then be found cruising land for timber to sell to various investors. Then in 1998 Win and Aleta purchased The Cupboard Deli & Bakery in Jeffersonville where they worked together for 22 years.
Win worked hard all his life but his greatest and proudest accomplishment was his family. Win and Aleta raised six children Daryl, Dana, Denise, Dawn, Dean and Daniel at their Georgia and Fairfax homes. Win was a family man with a kind and gentle heart. He saw the good in everyone and everything.
The second greatest love for Win was hunting. The passion and love of the woods and for hunting, was a gift he instilled not only in his sons and grandchildren but with extended family and friends who hunted and fished with him throughout his life.
Besides his wife Aleta, Win leaves behind his six children, 18 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Daryl and Sherri, Haley, Braeden and Colin Decker of Jeffersonville, Dana and Hannah, Sylas and Reece Decker of Fairfax, Denise, Ryan (Sierra, great granddaughter Kinsley) Tyler, Evan and Macy McNall of Fairfax, Dawn and Bill, Cassidy and Paige Superneau of Fairfax, Dean and Bronwyn, Isaac, Raegan and Tryston Decker of Fairfax, Daniel and Aimee, Jayden, Quincy, Chloe and Miley Decker of Montgomery. Survivors also include his sister Barbara Tetreault, brother Ronald Decker, sisters-in-law Dawna Beyor, Cheryl Letourneau his nephew Cory Getty a nd many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Sunday August 1, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. A graveside service will be held in the family lot on Monday August 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Georgia Plains Cemetery. The family also invites you to share your memoires and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
