The family of William White Preston, age 65, announces that he passed away peacefully, July 20, 2022, in Saint Albans. He was born in Phoenixville, PA, July 23, 1956 to Maurice and Bernice Mae (White) Preston. William married Marcia Jerome, May 02, 1998.
William served our country in the US Navy in Guam, and then transferred to the US Army National Guard here in Vermont, and was honorably discharged in 1979.
William worked for 42 years at Champlain Cable, retiring in 2018. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising hunting dogs. He served as President of the Lake Champlain Retriever Club. William was also a member of the Ducks Unlimited Chapter of Vermont. He traveled all over the US and Canada to participate in field trials with his dogs, and also became a judge for LCRC. He was an amazing vegetable gardener and loved canning the fruits of his labors. He will be fondly remembered for his love of the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia Preston, five children, Brandi-Sue Gagnon of Swanton, VT, Nicole Preston of Burlington, VT, Travis Pratt (Kaitlin) of Faith, NC, Daniel Jerome (Tiana) of Lexington, NC, and Shamus Jerome (Heather) of Highgate Center, VT and two sisters, Pamela Heald of Milton, VT and Karen Brigham (Rodney) of Georgia, VT, along with many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law Joe Heald.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held with his family and friends in the field where he hunted, at a date to be determined.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
