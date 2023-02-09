Saint Albans - The family of William Russell “Bill” Simonds, Jr., husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend are sad to announce his passing on February 6th, 2023.
Bill was born in Rutland on August 18th, 1942. He moved to St. Albans in his younger years and attended schools in St. Albans and was a graduate of the class of 1960 at Bellows Free Academy. Bill owned and operated Champlain Chevrolet, GMC in Enosburg Falls for many years. He owns and operates Simonds Mobile Home Park in St. Albans.
Bill is a member of the Northern Vermont Shrine (Motor Core) and Franklin Lodge # 4, F&AM. He had many passions and one was his hunting in Colorado and Texas with his nephew, Kurt Hall and in Maine with his grandson, Brandon Chadwick and good friend, Bob Samson.
Bill also loved to sail the “Wild Willie” on Lake Champlain with his family and friends. He also held his pilot’s license and flew out of Highgate, where he did trips to Florida with his family and friends with stops along the way.
He leaves behind his wife Corinne of 58 years, 3 daughters and their families, Shana (Doug) Brown, Cooper and Hazel; Kirstin Simonds, Brandon (Kiah) Chadwick, Tripp; Sydney Chadwick (Steven Domey) Weston, Lochlan, Sophia and Hudson Mead, Shellie Simonds, Eva Simonds and Ozkar Buchwald.
Bill also leaves his sister, Carol Hubbard, brother-in-law, Steve (Suzanne) Selby, Debbie Horning-Selby and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Russ and Hazel Simonds, his in-laws, Rowland and Myrtle Selby, his sister-in-law, Margaret “Bunny” Moore, and his brother-in-law, Thomas “Tom” Selby.
We wish to thank all our family and friends who have been so caring and attentive during all our ups and downs. Special thanks to Nate Burns, PA and Dr. Admeh and all the hospice workers, also Bob Samson for all the coffee runs that he so looked forward to.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday February 13th, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A graveside funeral service will be held later this summer at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
Bill’s family asks that memorials be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or American Cancer Society, Vermont Chapter, 121 Connor Way, Williston, Vermont 05495.
Honored to be serving the family of Bill Simonds, is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
