SWANTON – William Lee Thompson Sr, age 96, passed away peacefully at his home in Swanton VT with his loving family by his side on January 18, 2022.
He was born in Bakersfield VT on February 10, 1925, to the late Justin Lee Thompson and Lillian Alice (Reynolds). He was a railroad foreman for 31 years at Central Vermont Railroad.
William’s hobbies were ice fishing, playing cards, puzzles, lawn sales, rebuilding old lamps, hunting, and camping in Eden. He was an avid Red Sox fan. William will be remembered as being a hardworking, honest, and dedicated family man.
He is survived by his sons; Richard (Dick) and wife Sandra, James (Sam) and wife Maryann, Gary (Gub) and wife Arlene and William Jr. (Turk) and significant other Michelle, Daughters; Ruth (Ruthie) Laroche and Sandra (Sandy)Giroux and husband Warren. Daughters In-laws Celine and Elaine Thompson; sister In-law Ramona Dubie; Along with 23 Grandchildren,41 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine, sons; David and Steven Thompson, grandson; Eric Thompson, son in-law; Allan Laroche, brothers; James and Gordon Thompson, Sisters; Eunice Hance, Florence Hakey, Bertha Jacobs, and Anna White
Family and friends are invited to William’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Friday January 21, 2022, from 4:00 pm -7:00pm at Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 65 Canada St. Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will follow in the spring at Riverside Cemetery. Masking is encouraged. Funeral service will be live streamed through the Goss Life Celebration Home Facebook page.
For those who wish, donations in William’s memory may be made to: Missisquoi Valley Rescue, 120 First Street, Swanton, Vermont 05488, and Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Cir, St Albans, VT 05478
