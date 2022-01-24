William Joseph Nihan, Jr.

Saint Albans - William “Bill” Joseph Nihan Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully on January 8th, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years Joanne, his three children and their families: daughter Marybeth, her husband Robert Pickener and their children Aidan, Seamus and Maeve; son William III, his wife Rachel and their children Liam, Gabriel and Kyle; son Patrick, his wife Lena and their children Lucia and Patrick Jr. Bill is also survived by his brother James and wife Margaret, his brother Gerald and wife Eileen, their children Matt and Emily, his sister-in-law Jacqueline (Jackie) McCormick, her children Jacqueline, Lauren and Allyn, brother-in-law Laurence (Tommy) and his wife Marietta, his children Peter and Renee, and numerous members of his extended family. Bill was predeceased by his parents William and Catherine Nihane, his sister Catherine Nihan, and his brother-in-law Dr. Thomas McCormick.
Bill was a devoted son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and husband and nothing gave him more joy than family and friends. Married to Joanne, his love, best friend, and rock for 58 years, they raised a family together, conquered the challenges of living in new places, and supported each other through health issues and life transitions. Whether coaching teams or spectating, Bill could often be found on the sidelines of his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. Rarely to be found on horseback, he nevertheless supported his family’s passion for horse riding, becoming an accredited international show jumping judge. He led schoolboards, was an active member in the community wherever he lived and will be missed by the riding communities in Malaysia and Hong Kong. He traveled extensively and considered himself to be blessed to have friends in all parts of the world.
His parents, his brothers, his in-laws, and his extended family played a large part in Bill’s life. He supported his parents and siblings through the loss of his sister Catherine. He was very close with his brothers throughout his life. He developed great relationships with all the “in-laws” and nothing made him happier than being surrounded by family.
Altar boy, Eagle Scout, and a proud Fordham alumnus, Bill graduated from Fordham Prep and Fordham University, where he received his undergraduate degree in business and played varsity football. He went on to get a master’s at New York University in International Finance, a foreshadow of the direction his career would take.
Bill devoted equal energy to his professional life. After graduation, Bill joined CPC International/ Best Foods where he enjoyed a long and successful career. He spent 30 years of his career living in Asia, holding senior management positions in the Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, where he held a regional CFO role and led the development and expansion of operations into China. He mentored, formed lasting friendships, and touched the lives of numerous colleagues across Asia, who still remember him fondly to this day.
Upon retiring in 1997, Bill moved to St. Albans. After figuring out retirement wasn’t for him, Bill decided to get involved in St. Albans town governance, where he always made decisions that he thought were in the best interests of the town. He became Chair of the Development Review Board in 2000 for a two-year term and joined the Planning Committee in 2000 for a three-year term. He ran for and was elected to the St. Albans Town Selectboard in 2002, where he served for 17 years until 2019. During his time on the committees and the Selectboard, Bill continued to mentor and befriend those he worked with. He also served as a Justice of the Peace, and on the Board of the Civil Authority.
In addition to his service to the town, he leveraged his business experience to help several local businesses grow and expand into new markets.
His faith was important to him, and he was an active congregant of the Holy Angels Catholic Church of St. Albans, serving as a eucharistic minister and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
His family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of the UVM Medical Center and Franklin County Rehab who cared for Bill. He received the highest level of care and we will be forever grateful for the dignity, patience, effort, honesty and kindness they showed to Bill and his family.
If you wish to honor his memory, in lieu of flowers please donate to one of the charities listed below, a few of the many he supported:
Martha’s Kitchen: by check to Martha’s Kitchen INC 139 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT 05478 or online at https://marthascommunitykitchen802.org/donations/
Meals on Wheels: c/o Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger St., St. Albans, VT 05478. Write “for Meals on Wheels” in the memo and in memory of Bill Nihan
Visitation will be held at the Heald Funeral Home of 87 South Main St, St Albans City, VT on Friday January 28th from 4-9PM. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church of 246 Lake Street, St Albans City, VT on January 29th at 11AM. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.healdfuneralhome.com.
