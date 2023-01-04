William H. Scott, Jr.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet expected. Ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin transitioning to freezing rain or sleet late this evening, but warm ground temperatures will limit initial impacts to travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&