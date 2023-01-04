The family of William H. Scott Jr., age 88, announces that he passed away peacefully, January 2, 2023, at his home in Saint Albans. He was born in Malden, July 20, 1934 to William and Lillian Whalen Scott. Upon graduating from high school, Bill entered the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return, William married Phyllis Draper, June 16, 1957. he went to work for Whitman and Howard Engineering in Boston. He served as an officer with the Northboro Police Department in Mass., for 9 years. After, he and Phyllis moved to St. Albans, where he became the Director of Public Works for the City, retiring in 1997. Bill was an integral part of setting up the Little Mites Hockey Program. He was the chief referee for the AHAUS here in Vermont. He was very involved with his grandchildren. After Bill retired, he did some side electrical work with his dear friend Reggie Austin. He will be fondly remembered for his love of sharing his memories as words to live your life by.
He is survived by three daughters, Phyllis Scott (Michel Bechard) of Westford, VT, Cheryl Rabtoy (Marty) of Wallingford, VT, and Ellen Scott-Lamarche of Highgate Center, VT; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Patsy Lanigan of Weymouth, MA, Barbara Hulbert (Marshall) of Swanton, VT, and Lorraine Scott of Saint Albans, VT.
He is preceded in death by four sons, William Scott, Thomas Scott, David Scott, and son-in-law Marcel Lamarche and seven siblings, Lillian Davis, Buddy (Charles) Scott, Tommy Scott, Bobby Scott, Gail Rudlong, David Scott, and Marjorie Messina.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held in Mount Calvary Cemetery on May 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM.
As an alternative to flowers, we ask that you pay it forward to someone in need in memory of Bill.
As Bill would remind us, “Every day is a Holiday!”
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
