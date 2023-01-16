William Francis “Bill” Considine, Jr. of Georgia, Vermont died surrounded by loved ones on January 13, 2023, in Burlington, Vermont, at the age of 76.
He is survived by his wife Katherine (Magnan) and their four children, Marc Considine ( Alana), Alanna McCray ( Gene), Sara Heth (Mike) and Matthew Considine (Rose Umerlik); siblings Mary Considine, Emeroy Sullivan, Timothy Considine, Lynda Pendriss(Mike), Jean Carrara (Lee); beloved grandchildren: Logan McCray, Joseph Considine, Morgan Heth ( fiance Tyler), Lillian McCray, Mariana Considine, Sydney Heth, Sophia Heth, Ella Considine, Elizabeth Considine, Kennedy Heth, Liam Heth and Hyla Considine. Bill also leaves behind many dear friends and cherished extended family members.
He was born on July 19, 1946, in Augusta, Maine and raised in Rutland, Vermont, the son of William and Joyce Kinsman Considine. In 1967, Bill moved to Burlington and met Kathy, the love of his life. They married on August 10, 1968, in Fairfax, Vermont. They are members of the Ascension Parish in Georgia, where Bill was able to enjoy his love of music by singing with the folk group.
Two days after graduating from Vermont Technical College, Bill began work at the Firing Range in Underhill. He retired in 2010 as Range Manager. He was that kind of a man, when he committed, he was there for the long haul. From his work to his family and all the projects he worked in between there was never a falter. Many of his stories start with this getting him into a bit of trouble, but there was never regret in his voice as he recounted them.
Bill loved running and the people he ran with. He ran the Boston Marathon seven times between 1996-2003. In fact, running was such a big part of his life that it was in his high school yearbook and one of his big to-do’s was running a half marathon with three generations. His family is lucky to have completed this goal with him and, of course, celebrate with cake.
He got great joy from using his carpentry, cabinetmaking and handyman skills to help others. If you asked Bill to cut the board he’d build the deck. There isn’t a loved one who doesn’t have a memory of him using these skills to help them. This made him a busy man with such a big family, but he wouldn’t have had it any other way. He treated his friends the same way.
Music played a big role in Bill’s life and the time he spent with his grandchildren. The day his grandson Liam, at age three, was excited that Pink Floyd, The Machine, was on the radio, Bill couldn’t have been more excited and told everyone he knew. Few could beat him at “Name that Tune” and many now find themselves saying “there’s a song about that” in the middle of a conversation. When he wasn’t telling stories or listening to music, he entertained those around him with dad jokes and various other comedy skits.
After retirement he and Kathy enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. Though retirement is an understatement for all he accomplished in those years, there was hardly a pause in his days. Perhaps Bill’s biggest project was building a house with his son Matthew, and his smallest, a very difficult, hand-woven basket. Although, those who were close to him and saw his train village will all agree, that was the one he was most proud of. Bill was a true believer in the phrase “I may be getting older, but I refuse to grow up”. His trains will be his legacy in passing on his child-like wonder.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 19th, at 11:00 AM at the Ascension Parish, 3157 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia with the Reverend Father Karl Hahr as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s memory may sent in care of the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 for a fund to be set up by his family at a later date.
Honored to be serving Bill’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.