The family of William F. Vant, age 71, announces that he passed away peacefully, October 23, 2022, in St. Albans. He was born in Fulton, NY, April 22, 1951, to Joseph and Clara (Sheldon) Vant. He graduated from the G.Ray Bodley High School. Then he received his Associates Degree from SUNY Canton, and attended Cornell University.
Bill had a love for his family, gardening, farming, birds a good cigar and glass of whiskey.
He is survived by six children, Sarah Vant Lake (Chris),William Vant III of St. Albans, VT, Ruth Vant (Bob King) of Fairfax, VT, Peter Vant (Elizabeth) of Salisbury, VT, Matthew Vant of Massena, NY, Gabby McGinley of Plattsburgh, NY, daughter of his heart, Renee Parent (BJ Bailey) of South Burlington, VT; twelve grandchildren; seven siblings, Joanne Horrell of Hannibal, NY, Bernice Spanneut (Gene) of Penn Yan, NY, and Charlotte Gillespie (Robert) of Penn Yan, NY, James Vant of Volney, NY, Vincent Vant (Linda) of New Haven, NY, Joseph Vant Jr. (Michelle) of Volney, NY, Stephen Vant (Janet) of West Valley, NY, and multiple nieces and nephews.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held Saturday, November 5th, 2022 at 1:00 PM in Brady & Levesque Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton, NY at a later date.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to trees through the funeral home website.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
