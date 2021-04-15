William Cleveland, age 78, of Plains, GA, formerly, of Norwich, CT, died peacefully with family by his side in the early morning hours of Monday, April 12, 2021, at Phoebe Sumter Hospital.
He was born February 7, 1943 in Saint Albans, Vermont to Jessie (Driver) and Steven Cleveland. For 51 years, Bill was a best friend to his loving wife, Marilyn. Together they enjoyed the richness of life; traveling throughout the US and abroad, singing in church choirs, and staying in touch with his large family of relatives and friends.
Bill was a thinker and wordsmith who had a passion for teaching. He taught at schools in Vermont and Connecticut. He also worked at General Dynamics in Groton CT for 11 years. He was an avid reader who studied history, enjoyed music, gardening, cooking, hosting gatherings and working with his hands.
In addition to his wife, Marilyn, Bill leaves behind three daughters, who he loved very much — Amanda Morrison and husband Christopher and their two children, Benjamin and Mary; Allyson Salazar and husband Dan and their two children, Hazel and Amelia; and Sara Cleveland and her three children Jessie, Coleman and Evan. He was predeceased by his brother, David Cleveland, of Keene NH.
A graveside celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 8th at 11 AM at St. Albans Bay Cemetery, Lake Road, St. Albans, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgia Southwestern Chamber Concert Series at 800 Georgia Southwestern State University Drive, Americus, GA 31709.
Assisting the Cleveland family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
