William C. Kitchell Sr. RUTLAND - William C. Kitchell Sr. of Rutland, Vermont, a former long-time resident of St. Albans, Vermont, passed away on November 3, 2022. Funeral services and reception will be held on Friday May 5 at 11am at St. Mary’s Church in Middlebury with burial following in Saint Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s memory to the Sunshine Fund c/o The Meadows Special Care Unit, 240 Gables Place, Rutland, Vermont, or to BAYADA.
William C. Kitchell Sr.
