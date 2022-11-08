Rutland
William C. Kitchell Sr. of Rutland, Vermont, a former long-time resident of St. Albans, Vermont, passed away on November 3, 2022, at his residence The Meadows in Rutland, Vermont just shy of his 93rd birthday.
The son of Orville and Maude (Oney) Kitchell, Bill was born on November 28, 1929, on Thanksgiving Day at his grandmother’s home in Middlebury, Vermont.
Bill graduated from Middlebury High School in 1948 and later received his degree in Criminal Justice from Champlain College. Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1948-1954. A Veteran of the Korean War, Bill was stationed in Japan for three years, rising to the rank of Staff Sargent. Bill was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Ribbon, and Army Occupation Medal. When it was discovered that Bill was a Vermonter and a skier, he was placed on the Air Force ski team competing both in cross-country and downhill events.
On July 15, 1955, he married L. Agnes (Charron) Kitchell at St. Mary’s Church in Middlebury, Vermont. Together, they eventually made their home in St. Albans for 44 years. Bill was supportive of his children’s interests and he and Agnes could often be seen at sporting events, concerts, piano recitals, ice shows, and parades in which their children participated.
After retiring from the Vermont State Police as a Detective Sargent in 1984, Bill worked for the U.S. Marshal’s Office in the federal building in Burlington, Vermont for 15 years as lead Court Security Officer.
Bill, an avid sports fan watched the Red Sox, Bruins, and Patriots games with Agnes. He also supported UVM’s basketball and hockey teams. Always active, he enjoyed jogging, basketball, bowling, and cross-country skiing. His favorite pastime though was gardening. He found peace in the soil and pleasure in the abundance of fruits and vegetables he produced.
Bill is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Robert Wallett of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, his son William Charles Kitchell Jr. of Manchester, New Hampshire, and daughter Joy Kitchell of North Bennington, Vermont, two grandchildren James and Ashley Kitchell of Manchester, New Hampshire, and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his companion Phyllis Higgins of York, Maine.
Bill was pre-deceased by his wife, Agnes Kitchell in 2010: his parents and three brothers, George, Clifford, and Jerry Kitchell.
Bill’s family would like to thank the staff for the care he received from The Meadows Special Care Unit and BAYADA Hospice since July 2021.
Funeral services and reception will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Church in Middlebury with burial in the Kitchell Family Plot.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s memory to the Sunshine Fund c/o The Meadows Special Care Unit, 240 Gables Place, Rutland, Vermont, or to BAYADA.
