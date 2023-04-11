BAKERSFIELD - William “Billy” H. Ovitt, age 50, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in St. Albans on June 7, 1972 to Dale Ovitt & Diane (Garrett) Ovitt-Lamore.
From an early age Billy had a love and passion for the outdoors. You could usually find him hunting deer, bear, ducks, or coons, trapping, or fishing. Billy was a true sportsmen, and a “keeper of the woods” you could say. As much as Billy loved to hunt and fish, he loved enjoying these activities with his children and friends even more. Everyone wanted to go hunting and fishing with Billy because the odds were always in your favor.
His world always revolved around his children and he attended every event possible while they were growing up. Family gatherings were always more fun with his jokes and banter. He would say “came for the food” but we all know Billy loved being around his family. Billy’s favorites were his mother’s chocolate pudding pie and a can of Pepsi.
Billy is survived by his daughter and son, Bryanna Ovitt, and Chase Ovitt and their mother, Sonya Ovitt; his mother, Diane Ovitt-Lamore and her husband Larry; his father, Dale Ovitt and his wife Mary; his sister, Lisa Briggs and her husband Kevin; his brother, Blaine Ovitt and his wife Samantha; half-sister, Danielle Laplant and her husband Ian; step-brother, Adam Lamore; his partner, Sherry Kunkel and her daughters, Alicia and Ashley Gagne; his special nieces & nephews, Katelyn Denton and her fiancé Patrick, Logan Denton, Ryan Ovitt and his wife Ashley, Sayde Ovitt and her significant other Kyle, Steele Ovitt and his wife Jenny, Kaetlyn Ovitt, Caleb Bruley, and Tanner LaPlant; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and life-long friends. Billy was predeceased by his 10-month old daughter, Hanna Faith Ovitt.
Friends and family are invited to Billy’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. An outdoor memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home. Interment will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bakersfield.
For those who wish, contributions in Billy’s memory may be made to a trust set up for Bryanna & Chase at Peoples Trust Company. Contributions can be sent to Kevin Briggs, Administrator, 18 Tanglewood Drive, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
