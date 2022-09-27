Saint Albans – William ”Bill” Joseph Walsh a lifelong resident and Korean War Veteran passed away Saturday, September 24th, 2022, at his home with his family at his side.
Born in St. Albans on March 9th, 1933, he was the son of the late Joseph and Gladys (Allard) Walsh. He was 89 years old.
Bill graduated from St. Mary’s High School and he then entered the United States Army receiving his honorable discharge. In the 1960’s, he was a firefighter with the St. Albans Fire Department .... to this day the job he was most proud of. He also was a welder working with Pepper Martin’s metal shop. In the 1970’s, he joined the National Guard full time attaining the rank of First Sergeant and started his own business at home... Walsh Business Machine Repair... where he fixed typewriters/adding machines/and cash registers until the mid-80’s. In the 1980’s, he worked at IBM in Essex as a Maintenance technician, he retired from full time work in the early 1990’s
Bill was THE “Jack of all Trades”... through the years, he was a licensed electrician, mechanic, plumber, carpenter and welder.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy (Bessette) Walsh, his son, Christopher Walsh and wife, Martha, his son, William J Walsh II and partner, Christine, and his daughter, Kelly Walsh Quilliam and her husband, Gordon. He also leaves his grandchildren; Joshua, Amanda, David, Matthew, Benjamin and Brendan and his great grandchildren; Leahna, Finley and Cayde and many nephews and nieces, his brother, Maurice (Barbara), his brothers-in-law, Carl Bessette (Betty), Harold Bessette (Shirley) and sisters-in-law Francis Bouchard (Larry), Molly Grismore, and Sue Bisson.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brothers, Robert Walsh and Thomas Walsh and sister, Eleanor Walsh O’Brien and his father-in-law Clayton Bessette and mother-in- law, Arcella Bessette and brother-in-law Bud Grismore.
A special thank you to the Franklin County Home Health Agency Hospice, especially Sheree and Nicki and the St. Albans City Fire Department.
A graveside funeral service followed by military honors will be held on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairfax Street, with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s name may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Walsh family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
