Saint Albans - William “Bill” Joseph Nihan Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully on January 8th, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years Joanne (née Beanland), his three children and their families: daughter Marybeth, her husband Robert Pickener and their children Aidan, Seamus and Maeve; son William III, his wife Rachel and their children Liam, Gabriel and Kyle; son Patrick, his wife Lena and their children Lucia and Patrick Jr. Bill is also survived by his brother James and wife Margaret, his brother Gerald and wife Eileen, as well as numerous members of his extended family. Bill was predeceased by his parents William and Catherine Nihane, and his sister Catherine Nihan.
Visitation will be held at the Heald Funeral Home of 87 South Main St, St Albans on Friday January 28th from 4-9PM.
A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church of 245 Lake Street, St Albans on January 29th at 11AM.
For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.healdfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.