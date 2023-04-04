Georgia, VT - William “Bill” Arnold Greenwood a longtime area resident passed away Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, at his home.
Born in Montreal, Quebec on April 30th, 1946, the son of the late Earl Francis and Victoria Grace (Gervin) Greenwood. Bill was 76 years old.
On August 17th, 1991, Bill married Paula Lauzon, who predeceased him on September 7th, 2010.
Bill was associated 29 ½ years with the Northwestern Medical Center and his lifelong love of travel, he created Vermont Green Mountain Tours, first working alone and later in collaboration with his devoted wife, Paula, Bill planned and led regional, national and international tours for more than three decades. Although Bill saw travel as an educational opportunity, he was particularly fond of working with schools to create memorable excursions for young people. He thoroughly enjoyed and was energized by life on the road.
He was a longtime communicant of Ascension Parish in Georgia and former member of Knights of Columbus Council # 297. Bill also was a long-time Eucharistic Minister under the beloved Father Maurice Boucher, S.S.E at St. Anne’s Shrine.
Bill is survived by his siblings; Linda Lamoy of Middleburg, Florida, Donald Greenwood of Fairfield, George Greenwood of Highgate and Earline Conger of Georgia, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his in-laws; Theresa and Robert Fedorcheck, Anne and John Retzlaff, Brenda Lauzon, Michael and Theresa Lauzon and George and Lynn Lauzon and many clients that became dear friends - including the devoted team at Premier Coach.
In addition to his parents and wife; Paula, Bill was predeceased by his sisters-in-law; Sandra Greenwood and Margaret Greenwood, brother-in-law: Edward Lamoy and Earlene Conger’s significant other; Tom Williams.
Bill’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
Because of Bill’s Catholic Faith was a central to his identity, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 12th, at 11:00 AM at the Ascension Church, 3157 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia with the Reverend Father Karl Hahr as celebrant.
Prayers of Committal and interment will be Thursday, April 13th, at 11:00 AM in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 65 Canada Street, Swanton - where Bill will rest beside his wife of 19 years.
In lieu of flowers, it was Bill’s request for memorials to be made to the St. Anne’s Shrine, P.O. Box 280, Isle LaMotte, Vermont 05463 or the Carmelite Nuns, 386 Stephenson Road, Lowell, Vermont 05847.
Honored to be serving the family of Bill Greenwood is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
