Enosburg Falls - William A. Vincent Sr., Franklin County resident, and longtime resident of Millbury, Ma, passed away Wednesday, June 30th with his loving family by his side.
Born in Uxbridge, MA to the late William H. and Esther (Moorehouse) Vincent on August 6, 1932, he was 88 years old.
He married Beverly Ann (Conary) on June 11, 1960 in North Uxbridge, MA. Their marriage was a display of love and commitment, inspiring to many. Beverly predeceased Bill on June 3, 2021.
Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He loved his friends and was always there to help anyone in need. He was a faithful follower of Jesus and that was displayed by faithfulness in all aspects of his life. 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful.
Bill had an amazing work ethic. He started working early in life and enjoyed keeping busy long after retirement age. In the early 1980’s after many years as a machine operator for Norton Abrasives Co, Bill left that employment to work full time as the Facilities Manager at Lakeside Christian Camp in Pittsfield, Ma. He did an incredible job keeping this camp up and running in its early years.
One of his other favorite jobs was driving a parts truck for Dario Diesel in Worcester, MA. He became known for identifying the location of the various places he drove by naming the closest Dunkin’ Donuts shop.
Bill shared his expertise at being a jack of all trades helping everyone from friends, strangers and neighbors to church facilities and youth groups with all kinds of projects.
He and Beverly were very involved with their church family. They served together in many areas and particularly in missions’ outreach. Bill enjoyed playing card games, Tai Chi, reading National Geographic as well as watching sports on TV. Bill loved the outings with Shirley and Peter Opstrup, especially the sight-seeing drives which often ended at a creme stand.
He is survived by his son William A Vincent Jr and his wife Penny of Orleans, MA, daughter Ruth Cronin of St. Albans, VT, his grandchildren: Tara (Vincent) Carpenter, husband Shawn and children, Caleb, Liam and Brooke of Keaau, HI; William A. Vincent III of Turner, ME; Angela (Vincent) Stagakis of Eastham, MA and her sons Lucas, Bradley and Nicholas; brother-in-law Roger Conary of NH; sister-in-law Carolyn (Conary) Renaud and husband Alan of NH; and extended family of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and close family friends.
He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Beverly on June 3rd, 2021, and two sons-in-law: Robert P. Cronin May 12, 2021 and William H. Brady Jr. Sept 13, 1991. He was also predeceased by his brothers and sisters; Laura, Francis, Charlotte, Carl, Peggy and Judy.
Donations in his memory can be made to Age Well, 875 Roosevelt Hwy., Suite 210, Colchester, VT 05446
Family and friends will have a private celebration of his life.
Honored to be serving the Vincent family is the Heald Funeral Home where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
