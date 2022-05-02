Mrs. Willene Vincelette, age 96, passed suddenly after a brief illness in New Port Richey, Florida on April 26, 2022.
She was born April 22, 1926 in Long Beach, CA to Carlton and Elsie (Nicholson) Tipping.
She married Robert Hayes Vincelette on December 24, 1943 and was married 62 years until his death in 2006.
Billie, as she was known, never worked outside the home but was involved with raising her family and very active in the American Legion Auxiliary serving as a counselor at girls state for 22 years and department historian.
She is survived by her children Robert Jr (Terry), Patricia (Ed), Thomas (Julie), Timothy (Dolly), Nancy (Mike) and Donna (Darrell) as well as 14 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at a later date this summer in Vermont.
