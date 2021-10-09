SHELDON– Wilfred “Sonny” Minckler, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 with his family by his side.
He was born in Sheldon on August 21, 1937 to the late Wilfred and Lucille (Messier) Minckler.
Sonny attended Enosburg Falls High School and in his early years worked for St. J & L C Railroad. He worked for Sheldon Pulp Mill for 42 years and was a member of The Masons and Shriners. Sonny was a lover of life and all it had to offer, always ready for a party. Loved good food which he enjoyed at many family outings. There was hardly a gathering where he did not recite his favorite song of “Elmer Jones and the bear” which always brought much applause and laughter. Sonny was the “only boy” in the family and was teased by his sisters for being his parent’s pride and joy. He made many fishing trips to Lake Ontario with his wife Rita and son Steven and Joanne. Sonny loved fishing and hunting and many years ago there was a write-up in the paper that he was the 2nd person in Vermont to bag a turkey with a bow and arrow. He will be deeply missed, and his family believes there was a big celebration of family and friends welcoming him home.
Besides his parents and in-laws Sonny was predeceased by the mother of his children, Pauline (Machia) Minckler; sister, Theresa Stanhope; brothers-in-law, Douglas Farrar, Laurel Kittel, Spencer Stanhope, Roger Dragon, and Allison Stanley.
Sonny leaves his wife of 26 years, Rita (Dragon) Minkler; children, Randy Minckler and his wife Jenni, Anne Paradee and her husband Mark, Brenda Godin and her husband Pierre, Steven Minckler and his wife Joanne, and Brian Minckler and his wife Sandy; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Audrey Jewett, and Marie Raymond and her husband Ralph; Rita’s children, Richard Hoburn and his wife Debbie, Anne “Snooky” Mason and her husband Rick; sisters-in-law, Rose Longe and her husband Ronnie, and Theresa Stanley; brother-in-law, Raymond Dragon and his wife Laurie; many nieces and nephews; his beloved companion, Brutus; and good friends and fishing buddy, Ronnie Johnson and his wife Joanne.
Sonny’s family would like to extend a special thank you to nurses Bridget and Soni of Bayada for the exceptional care Sonny received.
Family and friends are invited to Sonny’s Life Celebration events to include a Mass of Christian burial on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 117 Shawville Rd., Sheldon Springs, Vermont 05485. Interment will follow in the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Sheldon.
For those who wish, contributions in Sonny’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St Albans City, VT 05478.
Goss Life Celebration Homes
