ST. ALBANS – Wesley Dean Wood, 85, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, with his family and friends around him.
He was born on January 16, 1935, in Hanover, N.H., the son of Emerson and Ina (Russell) Wood.
Wesley was pre-deceased by his parents, Emerson and Ina and his wife, Rose Ana Wood, as well as three brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his children, Diane Nichols and her husband, Randall, and their children, Jeremy, Tonyel, Joshua and step-daughter Jennifer; Shirley Reisher and her partner, Timothy Gorman and her daughter, Stephanie Stumbaugh and her husband, Curtis; John Wood and his wife, Lynn and their children, Brian Wood and his wife, Maritza and Kimberly DiBernardo and her husband, Chris, step-daughters, Jessica Pelchat and her husband, Mike, and Christine Yeingst.
He is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Dorothy Nolan, Diane Whitcomb and Nancy Salerno and many nieces and nephews.
Wesley was known for loving his family and friends. He loved to drive the states until they told him he was not allowed to drive any longer. In his earlier years he worked as a truck driver. He loved to dance and play cards on the weekends. He especially loved his ice cream.
Wesley served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army and a member of Green Mountain Post #1 American Legion, St. Albans, a former member of the Henry J. Sweeny Post #2, Manchester, New Hampshire and, Vermont American Legion and a life member of Seminole Chapter # 30, Disabled American Veterans.
His family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Bayada Hospice for all the help and support they gave us during this time. We also want to thank the Veteran’s Clinics and Hospital for caring for our dad.
Wesley’s family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
Military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery, Lake Road, St. Albans.
Memorials in Wesley’s name may be made to the Bayada Foundation Hospice Healthcare, 354 Mountain View Drive, Suite 305, Colchester, Vermont 05448.
To send the Wood family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Wesley’s online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.