SWANTON – Wesley Ralston Decker, born 2/26/52 in St. Albans, VT passed away suddenly on the family farm he loved and devoted his life to. He was predeceased by his parents Ralston and Echo (Clark) Decker, brother-in-law Joe, his little petunia Nicole, and beloved dog Maggie, who was of course black and white like the Holsteins. He was a graduate of the last class of Swanton High in 1970.
Wesley was a dairy farmer to the core and won outstanding Young Farmer Award in 1987 as well as many milk quality awards from the Co-Op.
He was a faithful fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs; he had hoped to see the Leafs win a Stanley Cup before he passed but this was not meant to be. He enjoyed going to Red Sox games even taking in a World Series game and seeing a game from the Green Monster. Wes also got to travel to Alaska, Florida, road trip to California, Alabama, and North Carolina. He loved getting tattoos with his daughters and country music. He was known as “Papa” to the grandchildren and loved to take them to collect eggs on the farm, play bat and ball or get on the floor to play a board game.
Wesley leaves behind his wife Dolores of 48 years, children Travis (Ruth), Jessica (Lance), Kim, and Kelley (Calvin), 5 very spoiled grandchildren (Ryan, Cody, Courtney, Grace and Garrett), brother Walter (Denise), 2 brothers-in-law, and 3 sisters-in-law (Claude and Pat, Ann and Francis, Louise), nieces and nephews (Mike, Barb, David, Carol, Connor, Sophie, Brogan) and several grand nieces and nephews, close friends Gene and Louise, Greg, Julia and Raymond, Chad and Don.
Friends and family are invited to Wesley’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 2-5:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT 05488. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, spend extra time with a loved one and hold them tight.
“If it makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening.”
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.