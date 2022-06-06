The family of Wesley E. Ovitt, age 93, announces that he passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side, June 02, 2022, in St. Albans. He was born in Sheldon, March 10, 1929 to Eugene and Dorothy (Stockwell) Ovitt. He served our country in the United States Navy from 1946 to 1948 and was discharged honorably as a Seaman First Class. Upon his return, Wesley married Maxine Machia, December 17, 1949. Wesley worked for many years as a paper maker for Boise Cascade in Sheldon, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the American Legion and the Enosburg Country Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, golf, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Maxine, six children, Donna Casavant (Ridgely) of Enosburg Falls, VT, Bonnie Bissonnette (Bob) of Fairfax, VT, Nancy Pigeon of Swanton, VT, Charlene Brouillette (Donald) of Georgia, VT, Mary Irish (James) of Sheldon, VT, and David Ovitt (Marlene) of St. Albans, VT; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley King (Mary Frye) of Essex Jct., VT., and faithful companion Ellie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Fredrick Ovitt, Richard Ovitt, Buster Ovitt, Eugene Ovitt, and two sisters Hazel Tourangeau and Alice Peters.
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Anthony’s Church in Sheldon Springs, Thursday June 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery with military honors.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
