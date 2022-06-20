Saint Albans – Wendy Jean (Curwell) Betty a resident of this community for the past 6 years, passed away on Thursday, June 9th, 2022, at the McClure-Miller Respite House with her loving family at her side.
Born in Montreal, Quebec on August 31st, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Harold Thomas Stewart and Mary Elizabeth (Clarke) Curwell. Wendy was 68 years old.
On June 26th, 2016, in Milton, she married the love of her life, Richard C. Betty, Sr., who survives her.
Wendy was educated in Montreal and was a member of the New Life Christian Church in Milton.
Survivors include her husband, Richard, Sr; her daughters, Heather Wright and Kathryn Wright; step-sons, Richard Betty, Jr (Cari) and Thomas Betty; step-daughters, Melissa Trombley (Jeremy) and Amanda Betty, as well as her grandchildren, Maiori, Grace, Alexia, Claire, Roger, Joy and Nathanael.
Wendy is also survived by her sister, Linda Curwell (Bunny), her nieces and nephews, Karen, Steven (Josie), and David, as well as her great nieces and nephews, Kayla, Adamo, Noah and Luca.
A celebration of her life will be held on July 16th 2022 (time TBD) at the New Life Christian Church, 34 Centre Drive, Milton, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, Wendy’s family asks that memorials be made to: New Life Christian Church, 34 Centre Drive, Milton, Vermont 05468 Or Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (https://ipffoundation.org/) 21301 South Tamiami Trail, Suite Estero, Florida 33928.
Honored to be serving the Betty family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
