ST. ALBANS — Wendell Arthur Mudgett passed away on November 29, 2020, of complications related to COVID-19. Wendell was born to Chauncey Shattuck Mudgett and Louella Webster Mudgett on April 11, 1948. He attended Cambridge High School and graduated with a degree in Agricultural Science from Vermont Technical College in 1968. Wendell eventually held several jobs, including at Milton Bradley Wood Products, Peerless Clothing and Century Arms, but his favorite was running the Mudgett family farm, which he did right after college.
Wendell lived in Fletcher, Sheldon, and St. Albans, and served his community as a volunteer firefighter, helped open the Cambridge Health Center, and was on the board of the North Cambridge Cemetery Association. He was an active member of the Champlain Valley Church of the Nazarene and a volunteer with Samaritan House.
Wendell is survived by his wife of 45 years, Raye Ladd Mudgett; his sister, Joyce Ranney; his daughter Carla and son-in-law Michael Fleharty; his son Chad, daughter-in-law Heidi, and granddaughter Isabelle; and his son Charles, daughter-in-law Andrea, grandsons Wilder and Cameron; and several nieces and nephews.
His family would like to express their gratitude to the dedicated caregivers and staff at Genesis St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where Wendell spent the last two years of his life.
Wendell’s family have decided to postpone his memorial service until it is safer to assemble in large groups.
In lieu of flowers, those who would like to commemorate Wendell’s life are welcome to make a donation in his memory to the Champlain Valley Church of the Nazarene, PO Box 741, St. Albans, VT 05478, or give to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries: https://give.nazarene.org/donate/f/134844.
To view a more complete obituary or send Wendell’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
