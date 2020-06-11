SWANTON — Wayne Trombley, 64, of Canada St., passed away Tuesday at his home. He was born in Plattsburgh on March 13, 1956 the son of the late Walter and Bertha (Nephew) Trombley.
Wayne married Judith Bedell in Swanton, Vt., on June 19, 2010. He worked for the state of Vermont as a CDL driver for VTrans. Wayne enjoyed camping, redneck horseshoes and playing cards with his family and friends. You would see Wayne tinkering around the house working on small project or on his truck.
Survivors include his wife Judith “Judy” Trombley; daughter, Brianna Mae Trombley; step sons, Nicholas Currier, Samuel Currier; step daughters, Jonnelle (Jason) Clement all of Swanton, and Lindsey Currier of Mooers, N.Y.; siblings, Arnold Trombley of Keeseville, N,Y., Kenny (Mary) Trombley of West Chazy, N.Y. Betty (Martin) Gregory of Ellenburg Center, N.Y. and Isabelle (Eugene) Cassavaugh; grandchildren, Dustin Tremblay, Marley-Mae Clement, Calvin Clement, Walter Clement and Adalynn Currier; and several nieces and nephews.
Wayne was predeceased by Terry Trombley, Joyce Hanen, Sharon King, Joan Trombley. Andrew Trombley, Arnold (AJ) Trombley Cary M. Gregory and Sandra King.
Due to Covid-19 a private service will be held for the family at the R.W. Walker Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
Donations may be made to the FitzPatrick Cancer Center.
To share a condolence with the family, please visit, www.rwwalkerfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the R.W. Walker Funeral Home, 69 Court Street, Plattsburgh.