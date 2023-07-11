Franklin: Wayne L Rabon, age 78 passed away at home, Saturday, July 1, 2023 after many years of ill health with his family by his side. There will be a celebration of life on July 16, 2023 at 4pm at the Franklin United Church on Main Street. Please visit awrfh.com to read Wayne’s full obituary and share your memories.
Wayne Rabon
