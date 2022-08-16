Wayne Edward Labrie has passed after a long illness on August 11 in Sarasota, FL. He was born 2/15/47 to Edward J. Labrie and Pauline M. Labrie of Saint Albans, VT. He is predeceased by Edward J. Labrie. He leaves behind his loving spouse and friend of 27 years, Kathryn M. O’Connell-Kivler, mother Pauline M. Labrie, brothers Peter M. and Gary A. Labrie, his son Todd W. Labrie, and Grandson, Tai Pham Labrie of San Jose, California. He was educated at St. Marys School, graduated 1965. He was active in basketball, baseball, soccer, and school plays; and President of the Boys Glee Club. He served his Military Duty to his country in the Vermont National Guard from 1964-1970. He had a career in the Electrical Utility Industry for 41 years; at CVPS, VT where he rose to the classiﬁcation of Chief Lineman. He also was very active as a member and Shop Steward in the IBEW. Then later at PSNH/Northeast Utilities as a Working Foreman until 2012 when he retired. He enjoyed his race cars and was a very successful Drag Racer and later as a Modiﬁed Driver and owner. He was voted Most Popular Driver by the fans at Claremont, NH Speedway, where he won several races. He was also adapt at Ice Hockey; as a player but mostly as a Referee of 34 years; including Youth Hockey, Mens League, High School, Prep School and ultimately NCAA Mens and Womens ECAC Conference. Being an avid Golfer also suited him, starting at 40 years of age; ultimately winning a Club Championship at Claremont, NH Country Club.
Wayne Edward Labrie
