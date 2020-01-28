ST. ALBANS – Wanda Evelyn Guyette, a lifelong resident of this area, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab with her devoted son David at her side.
Born on July 9, 1926, in St. Albans, she was the daughter of the late Arnold G. and Frances Mae (Murphy) Lewis. Wanda was 93 years old.
Frances passed away when Wanda was 10 years old and years later Wanda was blessed with a special mom, Irene Thibault, who is also deceased.
Wanda was married to George G. Guyette, who predeceased her on December 17, 1987.
She was a 1945 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and for several years worked as a bookkeeper in many stores in the St. Albans area. Wanda was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Champlain Country Club, where she was the first lady President, during which time the club went from nine holes to 18 holes. She was a member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion Auxiliary, St. Albans Lodge 1566, B.P.O.E., longtime communicant of Holy Angels Parish and spent 17 years wintering in Florida.
Survivors include her son David W. Guyette of St. Albans; a special grandson, Andrew Cammilleri of Atkinson, N.H., as well as siblings, James Lewis and wife, Donna, and Gloria Hayden and special niece and nephew, Nancy and Dan Riveria of Las Cruces, N.M., and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to Arnold, Frances, Irene and George, Wanda was pre-deceased by her siblings, Shirley Fregeau, Dorothy Fregeau, Barbara Soucy, Marilyn Hall, Carol Thornton and Arnold F. Lewis.
A special thanks to Polly Luman and Debbie Hardy for being there for Wanda and all the trips to Maine and Rhode Island and also to the staff at St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab for the care and support given to Wanda and her family during her stay.
A graveside funeral service at Mount Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date at a day and time to be announced.
Assisting the Guyette family is the Heald Funeral Home