Wanda Cobb-Rozell

Wanda Lee Godfrey Cobb-Rozell, 66, left this world peacefully on May 24, 2023 with her family by her side.
Wanda was born on September 18, 1956, in Burlington, VT, to Irene (Nolan) and Walter Godfrey. She grew up in Underhill, graduating from Mt. Mansfield Union High School in 1974. On Sept 15, 1979, Wanda married Ty Cobb and moved to Georgia. Here they raised their two children. On May 23, 2009, Wanda married her second husband Mark Rozell. Sadly, Mark left this world in Jan 2010, Wanda cared for him to the end.
Wanda spent many years as a home maker, caring for not only her children but many of her nieces and nephews over the years. Later in life when the children were grown, she took a job at Maplefields in Georgia, where she retired from shortly after being widowed. Wanda loved to paint and had a talent for crafting. She used this talent to create many beautiful items for her friends and family over the years. Wanda was a special woman who welcomed everyone into her warm embrace. Her beautiful spirit will be missed by all that know her.
Wanda was predeceased by her husband and best friend Mark Rozell, her parents Walter and Irene Godfrey, mother-in-law Tennie Walla, brother-in-law Coleman Callahan, grandparents, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her son Joseph Cobb and wife Melissa, daughter Stacy LaPlant and husband Eric. As well as her stepchildren Brian Rozell and husband Dane, Lisa Boss and husband Chris. Grandchildren Evann Cobb, Taylor, Emily and Jordan Rollo. Her great grandchildren Calvin, Henry and Felicity. Brother Dale Godfrey and wife Denise. Her aunt Donna Nolan and sister-in-law Sue Callahan. Wanda is also survived by her beloved dogs Heidi and Suzie.
Visitation will be from 4-6pm on May 30, 2023, at Minor Funeral Home in Milton, VT, with services following immediately after. Burial will be at 11am May 31, 2023, at the Underhill Flats Cemetery. If you wish to donate in Wanda’s memory, please consider the local Humane Society or a pet rescue that is near and dear to your heart. For online condolences, please visit www.minorfh.com.
