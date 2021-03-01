ST. ALBANS — Walter (Walt) E. Van De Car of St. Albans, VT peacefully passed away at Timberlyn Heights, Great Barrington, MA on February 21, 2021. He was born on December 27, 1943, in Troy, NY, to George Van De Car and Elizabeth – Betty (Holland).
In 1963, Walt and Alma met and instantly fell in love and their life’s journey began. Walt married his Beloved Wife Alma Van De Car on June 26, 1965 at State Street UMC, Troy, NY where they also renewed their vows on their 50th Anniversary on June 26, 2015. They have been married for almost 56 wonderful years and wherever they went they were always together. He was a kind and loving husband, father, brother and friend.
He worked at Knowles Pontiac, Auto Body Shops and Samaritan Hospital in Troy, NY and as a painter in St. Albans, VT. A gentleman and man of few words, his actions spoke larger than life. He loved working with tools in his hands. With a cup of coffee, he was always looking to see what needed to be fixed and was always making something. When he would have a conversation with another, his love of the land, woodworking, spending time with his family and St. Paul’s UMC Church family is what mattered most. He and Alma retired in 2009 and focused on enjoying the homestead, going to the many church functions and spending time with family.
Walt was one of 11 children. He was predeceased by his paternal Grandfather William Van De Car and Grandmother Mary (Allen), maternal Grandfather James Holland and Grandmother Charlotte (Cox), Father George, Mother Elizabeth (Betty), his Siblings, Delores, Betty, George (Billy), Allen, Mary and Thomas (Tom) and several Aunts and Uncles. He is survived by his Beloved Wife, Alma of St. Albans, VT, son, Walter Van De Car, Jr. of Troy, NY and daughter, Karen Van De Car of Alexandria, VA. He is also survived by his siblings, Patricia (Harold) Stata, Linda (Paul) Gendron, Carol (Joe) Mason and Katherine (Katie) (Ron) Gariepy, all of New York, and Brothers-In-Law and Sister-In-Law Charles (Chuck) Duncan, Gail Van De Car of New York and Albert (Anita) Wells of St. Albans Bay, VT and Rhoda (Dale) Hunt of Fairfield, VT and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
His family thanks NMC staff who wonderfully cared for him during his stay there. His family thanks Timberlyn Heights for your compassion and exceptional care during his stay there. We are blessed beyond measure that you welcomed him and connected us with him almost daily.
For anyone wishing to make donations on Walt’s behalf, you may donate to St. Paul’s UMC, 11 Church Street, St. Albans, VT. A Service will be planned at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements and final wishes for Walt are in the care of Heald Funeral Home at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
