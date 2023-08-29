FRANKLIN - Walter W. Barnum, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Franklin.
He was born in Franklin on March 11, 1934 to the late Walter & Ruth (Whiteman) Barnum.
Walter grew up and attended schools in Franklin and served in the U.S. Army. After his time in the service Walter returned home to farm. He married Shirley (Glidden) on April 14, 1954 and together they owned and operated Maple Lane Farm in Franklin for 29 years. After retiring from farming Walter started his career in carpentry. He helped build the Sheldon hydro dam, several homes, and many other various buildings. Walter’s favorite hobbies included traveling, camping, swimming, boating, and dancing. He was an active member of the community for many years and served as a trustee for the Franklin Methodist Church, Selectman and Lister for the town of Franklin, and as a Director for the Franklin Federated Church and the Franklin County Maple Producers Association. Walter was also an avid Red Sox fan.
He is survived by his children, Brian Barnum (Becky) of Franklin, Bonnie Rainville (Donald) of Franklin, Beth Getty of Williston, Linda Hartman (Jay) of Franklin, David Barnum of Franklin, Carole Brown (Kevin) of Fairfax, Kay Bourgeois (Tim) of Williston, Stacey Boudreau (Jamie) of Franklin and Marc Barnum (Mary Beth) of Franklin; 18 grandchildren, Jessi, Jeremy, Jamie, Justin, BJ, Eric, Heather, Courtney, Jill, Kristopher, Karl, Kendra, Kari, Lydia, Lindsey, Jarrett, Hannah and Paul; 24 great grandchildren; his sister, Betty Lothian; sister-in-law, Dorothy Lothian; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by his wife, Shirley (Glidden) Barnum; his daughter-in-law, Darlene Barnum; his great grandson, Dylan Bushey; his brothers, Robert Barnum, and Burhl Barnum and his wife Gala; and a brother-in-law, Alton Lothian.
Friends and family are invited to Walter’s Life Celebration to include a memorial service on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the East Franklin Union Church, 4610 Lake Rd., East Franklin, VT. Interment will follow in the East Franklin Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Walter’s memory may be made to the East Franklin Union Church, P.O. Box 84, Franklin, VT 05457.
Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
