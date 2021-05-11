It is with great sadness, the family of Walter Plattner, age 89, announce that he passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 08, 2021, at Northwestern Medical Center. He was born in Center Lisle, NY, June 30, 1931 to Jacob and Elizabeth Plattner. Walter married Phyllis Glidden, April 16, 1955 and Phyllis predeceased him December 17, 2016. He served our country in the US Navy during the Korean War, serving 2 tours in the occupation force in Europe. When he returned, he continued serving in the Vermont Air National Guard, and retired as the Equipment Manager of the Resource Management, retiring in 1991. Walter also worked with his father at Santi Foods in New York City as a cheese maker. He then worked for Diamond International in Palmer, MA, and Mortin Fuels in Albany, NY. Many will remember Plattner's Cottage Cheese that they had for many years in St. Albans. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, skating, snowmobiling, dancing and bowling.
He is survived by his children, Keith Plattner of Winooski, Beth Powers (Randy) of Sheldon, VT, Heather Swenson (Robert) of Goshen, NH, and Jeffery Plattner of Jeffersonville, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and his brother Alois Plattner of St. Albans.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Phyllis Plattner, his grandson Daniel J. Plattner, his sister Shirley Plattner, and his brother Robert Plattner.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Brady & Levesque Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate. There will be a Time of Reflection 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Alzheimers Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Walter may be shared with his family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
