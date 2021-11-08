Saint Albans – Walter Leonard Knox passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 30th 2021, at his home.
Born in Burlington on December 19th, 1978, the son of Donna Lee Therrien and the late Randall George Knox, Sr. Walter was 43 years old.
He was a longtime associate of Engineers Construction.
Walter is survived by his mother, Donna Therrien; his wife, Naomi Gaboury; his two daughters, Phoebe and Eris Knox; his son, Chaos Severis Knox, as well as his grandson, William Leonard Knox and brother, Randall Knox, Jr.
Walters family will receive family and friends on Friday, November 12th, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will follow at 12 Noon with Pastor Kevin Kimball officiating.
Honored to be serving the Knox family is the Heald funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
