ST. ALBANS – Walter L. Peno, Jr., 86, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 7, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Walter was born on a snowy night at home in Highgate, the son of Walter L. Peno Sr. and Margaret (Greenia) Peno.
Walter worked for CVPS for over 27 years, retiring in 1999. He married Kathryn Gross on November 7, 1959 at the Sheldon Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, puttering with his tools and trips to the casino.
He is survived by his wife Kathryn Peno of St. Albans, his children Becky Burleson and her husband Dale of St. Albans, Jay Peno and his wife Jodi of Suisun City, Calif., Glen Peno and his wife Rose of Sheldon and Angel Vos and her husband Jeff of St. Albans. He is also survived by his grandchildren Scott, Amy, Danny, Andrew, Adam, Nathan, Cortney and Cody. Also by his great-grandchildren Brandon, Connor, Zachary, Emma, Isaac, Isabelle, Noah, and Roman. As well as by his sister Joyce Boyer and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his great-grandson Caleb Burleson and his daughter-in-law Catherine Peno and his sister Ramona Benson.
Per Walter’s wishes, there will be no services at this time but a gathering to celebrate his life is being planned for a future date.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
