It is with great sadness that the family of Walter Joseph Duchaine announces his passing at the age of 92 on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Franklin County Rehab Center. His daughter and son-in-law were at his side.
He battled declining health over the past five years with an incredible and courageous spirit.
Walter was born in Alburgh, VT on December 1, 1930 to Laura (Blair) and Joseph Duchaine. He attended school and later worked there until he moved to St. Albans in 1948 where he resided for the rest of his life.
He married the love of his life, Jeannine Cadieux, on May 26, 1951. Together they celebrated 41 years of marriage that include the births of their son Stephen and daughter Beverly. They did everything together as a family and we are blessed that they took so many pictures from the 1950’s - 1990’s that have been scrapbooked so our family’s memories will remain a treasure.
After losing his wife on January 1, 1993, Walter’s loneliness was replaced with a 10-year companionship with Meryl Burns of Lacolle, Quebec. Together they traveled to many locations in the United States and Canada. They enjoyed spending part of each winter in Newport Richey, Florida.
After Meryl passed, Walter renewed acquaintances with Bernice Martin, his neighbor from Smith Drive. They spent 10 years together having fun and enjoying each other’s company until she also passed.
Walter had one final companion in Audrey Jewett until their health issues began.
Walter learned mechanical work from his father and spent most of his professional career as a talented auto mechanic for Arnold Deslauriers and then Ellsworth Moore. Ford Motors Regional and Ford Motors National presented him with multiple awards for outstanding service. There was no machine Walter could not trouble shoot and fix.
After retirement he enjoyed being able to do those things that made him most happy. He looked forward to spending time with his McDonald’s coffee group several times a week, having a hot chocolate at his daughter Bev’s house on weekend days, repairing or revamping machines that he owned or had found and helping friends with their automotive problems.
Walter is survived by his son Stephen, his wife Hilda, grandson Louis, his wife Adrienne (all from Colorado) and their children/Walter’s great grandchildren Kyle and Brodie from Oklahoma, and grandson Ben from Colorado.
He is also survived by his daughter Beverly Tatro and her husband Bart of St. Albans, granddaughter Katie Facey, her husband Jim and their children/Walter’s great grandchildren Caroline, Quinn and Anabel of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, grandson Dan Tatro, his wife Sona and their children/Walter’s great grandchildren Kale and Chance of Rancho Santa Margarita, California and granddaughter Carrie Abair, her husband Andrew and their children/Walter’s great grandchildren Seth, Joseph, Orion and Kyla of St. Albans.
Finally, he is survived by his brother-in-law John Cadieux and sister-in-law Goldie Cadieux and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Walter was predeceased by his wife Jeannine, mother Laura Blair, father Joseph Duchaine, brother Clifford Duchaine and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 11:00AM by Father Maurice Roy at the Immaculate Conception Parish - Holy Angels Church located at 245 Lake St. in St. Albans.
There will be no formal calling hours.
Instead, Walter’s family and friends are invited to Bev and Bart Tatro’s home located at 102 Lower Welden St. in St. Albans immediately after Mass. Good food, good company and especially good stories and memories of Walter will be shared.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Walter’s name to the Franklin County Rehab, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the family of Walter Duchaine is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
