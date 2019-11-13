ST. ALBANS – Walter “Joe” Roy Erno, a lifelong Franklin County resident passed away early Thursday, November 7, 2019, at his home in the company of his family.
Born in Franklin, Vermont on December 10, 1935, the son of the late Ernest and Mildred (Yates) Erno. Joe was 83 years old.
On February 27, 1970, in Fairfax, Joe married Margaret M. Rooney, who survives him.
Joe attended schools in Franklin and Sheldon and then went on to serve his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime truck driver, retiring in January of 2000 from ABF.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Margaret of St. Albans; their two daughters, Kim Nelson and husband, Todd of St. Albans and Kelly Benoit and husband, Jason, of St. Albans; his seven grandchildren, Victoria, Jarrett and Jake Nelson, Brittany Ritchie and fiancé, Bryce Iachetta, Brianna Ritchie and Kiara and Jada Biggs, as well as his three great-grandchildren, Hunter and Grace Iachetta and Zavian Paschal, Jr.
Joe is also survived by his sister, Sandy Armstrong of Enosburg, special sisters-in-law, Kathy Leach and husband, DJ and Elizabeth Roach and husband, Pat and brothers and sisters-in-law, Francis and Delia Rooney, Robert and Linda Rooney, John and Mary Rooney, Charles and Sue Rooney and Cindy Rooney and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe is predeceased by eleven siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m with Pastor Roland Ludlam officiating. Prayers of committal and military honors will follow in Sanderson Corners Cemetery in Fairfax.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe’s name may be made to Potter’s Angels Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 162, East Randolph, Vermont 05041 or Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495.
To send Joe’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.