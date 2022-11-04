Saint Albans - Walter B. Jarvis a lifelong resident, educator and World War II veteran, passed away on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, at the St. Albans Health & Rehab Center. His family was at his side.
Walter was born in St. Albans, on February 18th, 1921, the son of the late Victor and Emma (Cota) Jarvis. Walter was 101.
On April 22nd, 1946, Walter married Jeannette Benoit, who predeceased him on December 16th, 2016.
Walter attended St. Mary’s High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force during World War II receiving his honorable discharge on June 26, 1945 as a Staff Sergeant. Walter was a longtime Auto Mechanic Instructor at Bellows Free Academy and also operated Walt’s Tune Up in St. Albans. He was a lifelong communicant of Holy Angels Parish, Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion, Robert E. Glidden Post #758 and St. Albans Lodge # 1566, B.P.O.E.
Survivors include his son, Steven Jarvis and his wife, Gail; daughter, Michelle Pike and her husband, William; son-in-law, Thomas Bourgeois as well as grandchildren, Paul Jarvis and Molly McHugh, Jennifer and Josh Durkee, Christina Ladieu, Christopher Pike, Jason and Tonya Latteri and Nicole Boynton, several great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition, to his parents and wife, Jeannette, Walter was predeceased by his daughter, Suzanne Bourgeois on May 14th, 2022 and several brothers and sisters.
At Walter’s request a graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Calvary Street, St. Albans, followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the family of Walter Jarvis is the Heald funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
