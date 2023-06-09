Fairfax - Wade Allen Smith passed away in Wichita Falls, Texas on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was born in Slaton, Texas on October 16, 1950.
In 1964, he became an Eagle Scout in Troop 34 in Wichita Falls, he attended Rider High School and later Texas A&M University, was a member of the Corps of Cadets, Company G1, was a “Distinguished Student” in 1972 and 1973. He won the Handball Corps Championship in 1972.
Wade graduated from Texas A&M in 1973, with a Bachelors Degree in Environmental Design. He earned a Master of Architecture in Interior Space Design in 1976. He was a Registered Architect in Texas and Vermont, specializing in historic preservation, school and business design.
He married Linda Douglas in 1980 and moved to Vermont in 1986 to continue working as an Architect in the private sector and later as an Architect for Homeland Security. He retired in 2015.
Wade leaves his wife, Linda of Wichita Falls and his son, Blake, who lives in California.
Wade enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, dog training and serving as a Deacon and Trustee of the First Congregational Church of Saint Albans.
Wade’s wish was to have no funeral service or calling hours and to have a private interment in Fairfax Plains Cemetery in Fairfax.
Honored to be serving the family of Wade Smith is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
