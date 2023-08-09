MELBOURNE, FL / HIGHGATE, VT - Virginia “Ginny” R. Facteau, age 95, passed away on June 23, 2023 at her home in Florida.
Friends & family are invited to Ginny’s life celebration to include a memorial service on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT. Interment will be held at the family’s convenience in the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
