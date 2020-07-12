ST. ALBANS – Virginia M. Cross a lifelong area resident passed away early Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Franklin County Rehab Center.
Born at home at Georgia Plain on September 17, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Henry) Richards. Ginny was 88 years.
On April 8, 1951, in St. Albans, she married Burton L. Cross, who pre-deceased her on May 5, 2018.
Ginny spent all of her working life in St. Albans, including at Kerbs Memorial Hospital and Central Catholic School in the kitchen, a cashier at Giants Department Store and retired from Champlain Valley Agency on Aging where she served as an advocate for many years. She was a longtime member of the Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Women’s Auxiliary, enjoyed reading, but her greatest enjoyment was being with her family.
Survivors include her children, Patsy Trombley and her husband, Raymond, and James Cross and his wife, Yvette, all of Swanton; her grandchildren, Travis Rushford, Trevor Rushford and his wife, Sunny-Lyn, Courtney Kumes and her husband, Thomas, Thomas Cross and his wife, Heather, Caitlin Andra and her husband, Harley, Rebecca Cross and her fiancé, Bradley Remillard as well as her great-grandchildren, Chloe and Gavin Rushford, Cody and Kolton Rushford and great great-grandchildren, Brayden and Madilyn Rushford.
Ginny is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Lynwood Cross and his wife, Janice, Marie Bombardier and her husband, Albert, Francis Cross, Shirley Miller, Charles Cross and his wife, Maryellen, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Burt, Ginny was pre-deceased by her siblings, Homer and Dorothy Richards, Wilbur Richards, Frances and Blease Matthews and Paul Richards and sister and brother -in-law, Olive and Andrew Cross.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Holiday House and Franklin County Rehabilitation Center for the great care they gave our mother during her stay with them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Monsignor Peter Routhier as celebrant. Interment will follow in the family lot in Georgia Plain Cemetery.
During mass, social distancing will apply and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask.
Assisting Ginny’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.