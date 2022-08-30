Saint Albans - Virginia (Ginny) King Hilliker passed away August 27, 2022, at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, VT. Ginny was born September 21 1943, to Roland King and Helen Underwood King in St. Albans.
She graduated BFA St. Albans and started her career. She eventually was employed by IBM for many years. She loved the challenges and enjoyed her time there.
She is survived by three sisters: Winifred Pilon, Betty Powell, and Sandra Manning all of St. Albans, also several nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law. She was pre deceased by her brothers, Edward and Chester King.
Ginny enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Cruising was a favorite. She was active in charity work including Make-A-Wish and Cancer research. He dear friends, Kevin and Postie were special to her. Most every day she had a humorous story about one or the other.
Ginny’s wish was to be cremated and requested no services. A scattering of ashes will take place in the near future.
If you wish to donate in Ginny’s memory you may do so to Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the King family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
